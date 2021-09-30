Sikh Community Members Call On Nadda

Members of the Sikh community on Thursday met BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi and thanked him for giving representation to the community and resolving their long-pending issues, the party said.

BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, general secretary Rajiv Babbar and party’s national spokesperson R P Singh accompanied the Sikh community members to the party office.

Singh said members of the community met Nadda and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmeet Singh as the Governor of Uttarakhand and Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the Chairman of the National Minorities Commission.

They also thanked Nadda for resolving long-pending issues related to the compensation for the victims of the 1984 riots and removing names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals from the black list.

The meeting of the Sikh community members with Nadda was organised by BJP's Delhi unit. It came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

