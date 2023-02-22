Sikh Community Stages Protest Outside Sonia Gandhi's House Over Election Of Jagdish Tytler

The election of Jagdish Tytler as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegate stoked massive outrage in the National capital on Wednesday, February 22. Members of the Sikh community staged a protest outside the residence of Congress' Sonia Gandhi at 24 Akbar road in Delhi. Protestors held Tytler's effigies and banners and placards which had slogans written against Congress and Jagdish Tytler.

Notably, Congress on Monday, February 20 released a list of AICC delegates from Delhi, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler, whose name figured in a probe panel report on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The outrage by the Sikh community in the National capital erupted after Jagdish Tytler, despite being accused in the 1984 Sikh genocide, was appointed as an elected member of the AICC by the grand-old party. He is number 13 on the list of elected members. The list has 60 members in all and 36 of them have been called elected and 24 of them co-opted to give Jagdish Tytler a lifeline in the Congress party.

It’s important to note that after initially declining to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tytler in fact did participate and walked with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at the yatra.

The appointment of Tytler also drew sharp criticism from BJP, saffron party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Congress action shows its leader Rahul Gandhi who talked of "mohabbat ki dukan" during his Bharat Jodo Yatra is actually opening "nafrat ki dukan (shop of hatred)".

"The leader who spread maximum hatred during anti-Sikh riots in 1984 has been made an elected member of AICC. It would not be wrong to say that such leaders are spine of Congress," Bhatia charged.