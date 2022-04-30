Sikh Delegation Lauds PM Modi After Meeting Him; 'India Progressing Under His Leadership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Sikh delegation at his residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Friday, April 29. Following the meeting, members of the delegation thanked the PM for bringing the community together on a single platform and praised his government's efforts to protect Sikh interests. Some of the members of the delegation spoke to Republic about their experiences.

Following the meeting with PM Modi, Harjinder Singh Cheema, who was part of the delegation spoke to Republic. "PM was telling us that the population of Sikh is less than 2% yet Sikhs have contributed a lot," he said, adding that it was a great meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sant Gurwinder Singh, who was present at the meeting said, "It was a great day for us."

Singh added that PM Modi spoke about the importance of Sikh warriors. "PM reiterated the importance of Sikh warriors and also highlighted the importance of Sikh history," he said.

Mahant Amandeep, another delegation member, said that PM Modi would do great things for the Sikh community.

"We trust PM Modi. He will do great things for the Sikh community," he told Republic, adding, "He has done the work of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and Ram Mandir. Such developmental work did not happen before."

"India is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. The Sikh community supports PM Modi. He opened Kartarpur sahib corridor for us," Baba Hardeep, another delegation member told Republic. Speaking about the Patiala violence, he said, "Whatever happened in Patiala was unfortunate. India is always our; we will not allow Khalistan elements to succeed."

"We planned today's event and more than 130 Sikhs came here from all over India. PM Modi is a true PM, he believes in every religion. He will be successful in making India a Vishwaguru," Himani Sood, founder of NID foundation told Republic.

While sharing his experience of meeting PM Modi, Sant Jaswinder Singh told Republic, "PM Modi highlighted the significance of the Sikh community and gave immense respect to the community."

PM Modi meets Sikh delegation in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, hosted a Sikh delegation at his residence in New Delhi. Addressing the event at his residence on Friday, Prime Minister Modi spoke about how the 10 Sikh gurus had taught the world "courage and service". PM Modi stated that Indians had gone to different parts of the world without resources and achieved success through their labour.

"This is the spirit of New India today," the Prime Minister said.

"New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of the COVID pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere," Prime Minister Modi added.

He also underlined how going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, and staying at the homes of Sikh families had always been a part of his life.