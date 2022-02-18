Sikh Delegation Lauds PM Modi For His Services To The Community; 'He Is A Sikh At Heart'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 18, hosted prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi. This comes as an important gesture with just a few days left for the Punjab elections. Following the meeting, several Sikh delegation leaders came out in support of PM Modi and the BJP government for their services to the Sikh community in the past years.

Some of the prominent Sikhs who marked their presence included Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee, Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi), Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar and Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal.

Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar, Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib), Baba Jassa Singh, Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht, Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib were also present.

Sikh leaders praise PM Modi's efforts towards the community

Speaking to Republic after the meeting, Harmeet Singh Kalka, President Delhi Gurdwara Committee, lauded PM Modi and his efforts towards helping the Sikh community. “Today, we received a major clarity to PM Modi’s love and respect for the Sikh community. The way he worked for the past seven years is evident, especially in forming the SIT for the 1984 riots and the formation of the Kartarpur corridor, which is now used by thousands of people. The things he said today are historic,” Kalka said.

Ravinder Singh Ahuja, President, Sikh Forum, New Delhi also came forward to praise Narendra Modi. “PM is a Sikh at heart. He is very understanding of Sikh values, teachings, language. Probably no other Indian PM has had this detailed understanding about the Sikh culture before Narendra Modi,” he told Republic. Ravinder Ahuja further noted that the SIT created to probe the 1984 riots is a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar also lauded PM Modi for his efforts towards the Sikh community. Furthermore, he recollected that PM Modi said, “Sikh is in his blood,” and that is his drive to serve the people. Manjeet Singh Bhatia, president of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, while speaking on the meeting said, “PM Modi said that his door is always open. Non-political people were called and issues were discussed. The meeting was apolitical.”

Prabhleen Singh, President Young Progressive Forum, Patiala also came forward in the PM’s praise and said that no other government has done more to the people of the Sikh community than the PM Modi government. He mentioned PM Modi’s move to remove the blacklist on international community members and said that the people are thankful for the PM’s service and prays for his long and healthy life.

Punjab Election 2022

Just two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh leaders at his official residence. Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa was part of the delegation of Sikh leaders. In a video shared from the event, PM Modi was seen receiving 'Kirpaan' presented by the Sikh community leaders.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Image: Republic)