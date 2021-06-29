Sikh Delegation Meets MoS Kishan Reddy, Submits Demand Draft Including Anti-conversion Law

In a recent update to the Sikh community protest against religious conversion, the Sikh delegation met MoS home G Kishan Reddy and submitted a memorandum of their demands including an anti-conversion law. After the meeting, they have handed over a draft of demands to MoS at his residence.

The Sikh delegation comprised of Jago party Cheif Manjit Singh GK, RP Singh, spokesperson of BJP, who had come as a facilitator, and all other party leaders has extended their support towards the demands placed.

As per the Sikh leaders' demands, they want a strong law imposed as a quick reaction towards the incident from the government. They have urged for equal rights for the minority Sikhs residing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, had also assured a meeting with these leaders soon in Delhi to discuss the demands and appropriate solution to the same.

The leaders have said that they have a lot of expectations from the Prime Minister as he has been working towards normalisation in J&K. When the delimitation process and the electoral process can be discussed and initiated then why not a law to stop further violation against Sikh women and community.

Protests against Sikh girls abduction and conversion

On June 28, a massive protest broke out at the J&K House in New Delhi. Sikh protesters of the Jago party gathered to demand justice regarding the case and equal representation in the Union Territory.

Speaking to Republic, Manjit Singh GK, Jago Party President, said, "The main agenda of this protest is, we want our rights in J&K. Sikhs are living in J&K not just from today from ages. In 1989, when militancy emerged in the UT, Kashmiri pandits ran away and it was only Sikhs who stayed there".

On June 27, a group of Sikhs protested in Srinagar on Sunday. Two girls were abducted while only one has returned back to the community.

Earlier, The Sri Akal Takhat Sahib officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had written a letter to L-G demanding anti-conversion law like those implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to prevent such cases.

The Grand Mufti of Jammu & Kashmir, Nasir Mufti had called on the government to investigate the incident of Sikh girls abduction and conversion case. He has said, "Forced conversion is not accepted in Islam. Anyone found guilty of wrongdoing should be punished. We are with the Sikh community and will help them in every possible way."

Religion conversion case

Two Sikh girls were abducted and forcefully converted to Islam. According to reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam at gunpoint. The second case of another girl from Srinagar who after attending a function of her Muslim friend has been missing. As per reports, she was married off to a 62-year old man.