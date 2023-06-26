Sikh Gurdwaras Bill: SGPC Arms Up Against Amendment, Warns To Launch Agitation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has come to the verge of a complete faceoff with the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab over the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Giving an ultimatum to the government, SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday warned that an agitation will be launched against the Bhagwant Mann government in the state if the bill was not withdrawn. He alleged that the government is acting with a motive to capture the SGPC.

Addressing a special general house session of the SGPC, Dhami slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for interfering in SGPC matters. He alleged that the CM is trying to implement the anti-Sikh thinking of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to capture the SGPC. He condemned the bill and asked the Punjab government to withdraw it immediately.

Punjab Assembly passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on June 20th

Pertinently, the Punjab Assembly passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on June 20, aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

As per reports by the news agency PTI, the SGPC President said, “If the state government does not stop interference in Sikh matters, then a morcha (agitation) will be started against it after performing 'ardas' (prayer) at the Akal Takht and then it will be the responsibility of the state government.” Dhami added that any amendment in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can be made only with the approval of a two-thirds majority of SGPC members. He also asserted that neither the Centre nor the Punjab government has any right to amend the law.

Responding to Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that Harjinder Singh Dhami was being dictated to by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, the SGPC chief said that he could not be dictated to by anyone at any point in time. Further, taking the attack to the CM, Dhami said that Punjab’s chief minister only speaks what he is being instructed by AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal. “It is not happening like this. It is the conspiracy of 'Babu' Kejriwal”, said Dhami while referring to the Bill.

CM Bhagwant Mann on the other hand took on the SGPC chief for his meeting with the SAD leaders. He slammed him by saying, “Dhami would announce an already decided verdict on opposing the bill.”

Meanwhile, SGPC member Jaswant Singh Prain has asked the SGPC to make its agreement with the PTC channel public. At present, Gurbani is being broadcasted from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel, which is often linked to the Badal family.

