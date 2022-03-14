Sikh Passengers, Employees Now Allowed To Carry Kirpan At Domestic Airports & On Flights

The Central government has repealed the order banning Sikh employees and passengers from carrying kirpan (religious symbol) at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday. February 14, passed an order allowing Sikh travellers to carry 'kirpan' of a specific length and blade on flights and at airports.

The kirpan is a curved, single-edged sword or knife carried by Sikhs, as part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The BCAS has now granted permission to carry kirpan on domestic flights.

"Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh passenger, provided the length of the blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches) and total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches). It is allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only," read the statement released by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The order revoked the previously-mentioned guideline that "no stakeholder or its employee at the airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry Kirpan.”

MoCA in a revised order removes the clause mentioned in its earlier order which stated that no employees at any domestic or international airport terminal be allowed to carry Kirpan on person.

Manjinder Sirsa thanks Centre for revoking ban on kirpan

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a photo of the modified order and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Singh said airport Sikh employees and passengers can both carry kirpan at Indian airports now.

Recent order of @MoCA_GoI restricting Sikh Employees from carrying kirpan at airport during duty has bn changed. The corrigendum removed objectionable restriction. Employees (& passengers) can carry Kripan at Indian airports

Thanking @PMOIndia & @JM_Scindia Ji for swift action

The announcement comes after a Sikh employee wearing a 'kirpan' was stopped from performing duty at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar last Thursday.

The incident triggered controversy and upset the Sikh community, which termed it as an infringement of their rights. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote a letter to Union minister Scindia, asking him to look into the incident and immediately withdraw the rule.