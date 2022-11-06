Sikh Pilgrims Express Disappointment After Pakistan Rejects 586 Visas For Nankana Sahib

Sikh pilgrims expressed their disappointment after Pakistani authorities denied 586 out of a total of 1,496 visas of Indian Sikhs wanting to visit Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib. Notably, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

Speaking to reporters, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee spokesperson Harbhajan Singh said, "SGPC had applied for 1496 visas, out of which, 910 were approved but 586 were rejected. The visas are valid for 10 days, and those whose visas were rejected, have been disappointed a lot. Government should not reject the religious visa."

Singh further asserted that both governments need to provide the facility of an On Arrival Visa. "Visa office must be open at Attari Wagah Border. The buses which used to run earlier, for the darshan of the Gurdwara of Pakistan were also stopped. That should run again like the Delhi-Lahore bus. We should connect the people of both countries through religious places," he further stated.

It is worth mentioning that Guru Nanak's birth celebrations are scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 6 to 15. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee spokesperson Harbhajan Singh said that on November 8, the pilgrims will be celebrating the Guru Nanak Dev’s anniversary at Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib. Indian Sikh pilgrims who will travel to Pakistan would visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.