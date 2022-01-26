Sikkim: 206 More Test Covid Positive

Sikkim on Wednesday reported 206 new Covid-19 cases, 31 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 37,539, a health department bulletin said in Gangtok.

It said one fresh fatality took the death toll to 425.

Sikkim currently has 1,928 active cases, while 600 patients have migrated out and 34,586 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate now is 16 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 94 per cent.

East Sikkim district recorded 102 new positive cases followed by 66 in West Sikkim, 35 in South Sikkim and three in North Sikkim.

In the last 24 hours, the small Himalayan state tested 1,289 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such examinations to 3,04,523.

