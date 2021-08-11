Sikkim And Arunachal Pradesh Governors Given Additional Duties By President Kovind

Through a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 10, Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind informed about certain appointments in Manipur and Mizoram. According to the statement, the Governor of Sikkim will now function as the Governor of Manipur along with his own duties and the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh will be discharging the functions of the Governor of Mizoram.

Press Communique by Rashtrapati Bhavan

A press communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced certain appointments regarding the northeastern states, Manipur and Mizoram. It says that Sikkim Governor Shri Ganga Prasad is now appointed to function the duties of the Governor of Manipur along with his own duties, due to the absence of Dr Najma A. Heptulla, Governor of Manipur. Furthermore, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra will be discharging the functions of the Governor of Mizoram with his own duties as Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati is on a leave.

The statement further says that the appointments will be brought into effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Newly-appointed Mizoram Governor doctor Hari babu Kambhampati took the oath as the Governor of Mizoram last month, whereas Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has been an acting Governor for the past 5 years.

The additional responsibility is given to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh governors will bring along several duties as they assume charge.

COVID-19 in Manipur and Mizoram

Just like other North-Eastern states, Manipur and Mizoram are also under the threat of the third wave of COVID-19. Earlier on Monday, Manipur recorded 467 fresh cases of coronavirus which took the total number of positive cases to 1,04,791. However, the recovery rate stands at 91.73 per cent.

On the other hand, Mizoram's total caseload jumped to 45,457 after fresh 937 cases were reported on Tuesday. Also, the death toll now stands at 196 with the total active cases at 12,434. The recovery rate in Mizoram stands at 72.27 per cent followed by the death rate at 0.37 per cent.

Vaccination drives are being effectively carried out to provide COVID-19 jabs to the people above 18 years old in the state.

(Image Credits: PTI)