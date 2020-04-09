Sikkim: Anganwadi Workers Distribute Ration At Doorstep Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Centre is providing ration to beneficiaries at their doorstep in districts of north Sikkim, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday. As a part of Chungthang Tribal Project, the Anganwadi workers are distributing Take-Home Ration to beneficiaries at their doorstep, the Ministry said in a tweet along with a few pictures.

Sikkim remains free from COVID-19

Sikkim has not reported any COVID-19 case so far, a senior health official said on Friday. The authorities have collected samples of 35 people, but their reports have come out negative, Director General (Health Services) P T Bhutia said. "There has been no case of COVID-19 in Sikkim till date," he said.

However, eight patients with coronavirus-like symptoms are admitted in various hospitals, Bhutia said. A total of 1,122 persons have been placed under home quarantine, while another 107 are being quarantined at government facilities in Sikkim

India's total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,865 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169.

The country is under a complete lockdown since March 24 and the Centre is considering to extend the lockdown period considering the recent hike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Odisha became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"During the ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us with the strength to fight Coronavirus," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said to the people of Odisha according to a local channel.

