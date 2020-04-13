Sikkim CM Backs Extension Of Lockdown, Reveals Formula Behind Success In Tackling COVID-19

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Monday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang backed the extension of the nationwide lockdown post-April 14. He revealed that other CMs had also put forth the same demand in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, extending the lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the same time, he contended that there should be some relaxation for the agriculture sector and small scale industries. So far, Sikkim has not reported a single COVID-19 case.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address At 10 AM On April 14; Total Cases At 9152

Prem Singh Tamang remarked, "We talked to the honourable PM via video conferencing. All the states had suggested that the lockdown should be extended to ensure that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is contained. Sikkim is safe, but an extension is very necessary now. Currently, there is not much spread. There is no community transmission. To control it even further, there should be an extension."

He added, "There should be relaxation for the agriculture sector. But, social distancing should be maintained. And small scale industries should be allowed to operate with social distancing."

Read: Visakhapatnam Commissioner Resumes Duty Within 22 Days Of Giving Birth; Joins Covid Battle

'We were very vigilant from the beginning'

The Sikkim CM also spoke about the state government's success in tackling the novel coronavirus. He explained that his administration had issued advisories weeks before the Centre's decision to announce a total lockdown. For instance, an advisory issued on March 2 announced the sealing of international borders from March 5 and the Inner Line Permit for the international tourists was cancelled. Two weeks later, the entry of domestic tourists was also restricted. Moreover, Tamang stated that the state government had dedicated a hospital solely to cater to COVID-19 patients.

"We were very vigilant from the beginning. We issued an advisory on March 2 that all international borders will be sealed from March 5. And we banned the Inner Line Permit for the international tourists. On March 16, we issued a notification that no domestic tourist will be allowed in Sikkim from 17th. We closed down all schools, hotels, gyms, cinema halls, nightclubs. We trained our medical staff and we declared a dedicated hospital for COVID-19. We stopped people coming from the border. We can be saved only via a lockdown," the Sikkim CM observed.

Read: India's Covid Cases Rise To 9152 & Death Toll To 308 As Testing Increases To 1.95 Lakhs

Read: BJP Hits Back At Congress' 'sound & Light Show' Attack Amid Covid; Alleges 'Modi Phobia'