Sikkim CM Distributes Cheques Among 14,000 Beneficiaries As Part Of Amma Scheme

The Sikkim government, in a bid to improve the lives of underserved sections of society, distributed cheques worth Rs 20,000 each to 14,000 beneficiaries of the state on Friday. Beneficiaries will be getting Rs 20,000 annually under the Sikkim Amma Sasaktikaran Yojna, popularly called the Amma Scheme. The scheme was officially launched by Chief Minister PS Tamang who has played a major role in the current positive developments in the state and so has he successfully done this time by nesting this initiative promoting the practice of saving money with the help of the Aama Sasaktikaran Yojana following which the government will establish a savings account in each mother’s name, stated an official from the CMO.

The first phase of the scheme successfully covered fourteen thousand beneficiaries hailing from around 32 constituencies of Sikkim, which includes married women who are of 18 years of age and above, those who do not work outside the house and whose family members do not hold any regular government jobs.

"Mothers being the housemakers are still seen ignored and unhighlighted around some major parts of the society with arising challenges and insecurities. Here, the Government of Sikkim has been a light of potential with this scheme of development for all these underrated heroes," the Chief Minister stated.

The scheme stands out as a unique initiative as it aims to provide support and a ground of relief for the mothers prevailing from the weaker sections of the society. Promising a sum of Rs. 20,000 annually and covering all the mothers in the state who are non-working, single, divorced, POSCO victims, unwed, widowed etc. promoting self-reliance and autonomy, the Aama Scheme holds Sikkim as the first state in the country to initiate a scheme of welfare with such unique qualities.

This scheme will not only improve lives of the mothers in the society but also shall give a probable capability of changing the lives of their families, provided this necessary entitlement to the housemakers themselves, giving them an opportunity to utilise the fund towards supporting educational requirements of their children, immediate medical support in the family, starting businesses fueling further income, house renovations and a plethora of other opportunities that follow, added an official statement.