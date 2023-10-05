Sikkim Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 14, Relief Camp Set Up And Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll rose to at least 14 a day after the cloudburst took place over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim which triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin. Over 102 others, including 22 army personnel still remain missing. According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, so far 2,011 people have been rescued. The state government has set up 26 relief camps in four districts where over 1,100 people are currently taking accommodation.

All government and private schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15 due to the prevalence of inclement weather, according to a revised circular by the state Education Department on Thursday.

The circular comes within hours of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's directive for the closure of schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim till further notice due to the unprecedented disaster caused by flash floods in the Teesta river basin.

President Murmu expresses grief over loss of lives in Sikkim flash floods

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, October 5 expressed her condolences over the loss of lives in Sikkim flash floods. "The devastation and loss of lives due to flash floods in Lachen valley caused by cloudburst in Lhonak Lake of Sikkim is distressing. I pray for the safety of all missing persons and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 4 to take stock of the situation in the state and assured him of all possible support. "Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri PS Tamang Golay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," PM Modi said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also prayed for the well-being of the missing army personnel.

The Sikkim government, in a notification, said the natural calamity has been declared as a disaster.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream, a defence spokesperson said.

“Twenty-two army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush,” he said.

Troops of the Trishakti Corps launched a massive search operation to trace the 22 missing soldiers amid heavy rain and rescued one of them in the evening. "All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe but they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication," a defence official said.

“A steel bridge at Singtam, known as Indreni bridge, 30 km from the state capital Gangtok has been completely washed away by Teesta river water early Wednesday,” an official said.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level in the Teesta river was below the danger mark at 1 pm on October 4 and there is no flood situation around it. The water level at three stations – Melli, Singtam and Rohtak – at the Teesta river is below the danger mark but hovering near it, it added.