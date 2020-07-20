Sikkim Govt Announces 7-day Complete Lockdown; Here Is A List Of Activities Prohibited

Taking stock of the rise of COVID cases, the Sikkim government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state from July 21 to July 27, officials said. The decision came after reviewing guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 situation in the state, a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

Activities prohibited during the lockdown -

Government offices, shops, commercial establishments.

Institutions, markets, and factories

All activities, congregations

Movement of people and goods, passenger

Educational, training, and coaching institutions

District magistrates will issue orders for enforcement of night curfew from 7.30 pm to 6 am on lockdown days to restrict and regulate the movement of people and vehicles.

Coronavirus in Sikkim

Meanwhile, with 10 new cases on Sunday, the total tally of the Himalayan state's rose to 283, a senior Health Department official said. Of the total 283 COVID-19 cases, 193 are active as 90 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said all the 10 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital.

India's mortality rate much lower than the US: AIIMS Director

Addressing a press briefing, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria stated that India's mortality rate is much lower than countries such as Italy, Spain, and the US. While mentioning that Delhi has probably reached the peak because of a significant decline in the number of cases, he acknowledged that many other areas are yet to reach the peak. Revealing details about phase 1 of the vaccine trial, he noted that the trial would be conducted on healthy people between 18 and 55 years of age who have no co-morbidities.

