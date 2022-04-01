Sikkim govt examining need for allowing CBI to probe corruption cases in state: CM

Gangtok, Apr 1 (PTI) The issue of whether or not to allow the Central Bureau of Investigating (CBI) to probe corruption cases in Sikkim was being examined by the state government, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Friday.

"The state government is thoroughly examining whether the CBI should be allowed in Sikkim to deal with corruption cases in larger public interest," he said in the Assembly.

Replying to a question asked by the MLA D R Thapa about measures taken to curb corruption in Sikkim, Tamang said that with reference to the matter of investigation of corruption cases by the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment, the consent has already been accorded to all members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (No 45 of 1946) subject to prior approval of the state government vide Notification No. 70/Home/2010 dated 21/07/2010.

The chief minister said that the Lokayukta and Vigilance Directorate were other institutions to deal with corruption in public life and these institutions have full operational freedom to do so.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had promised in its election manifesto three years ago to hand over corruption cases against the former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to the CBI in the event of being elected to power, but has refrained from going ahead with the promise. PTI KDK RG RG