Last Updated:

Sikkim Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 14 With Some Relaxations On Grocery Shops

In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 14, an official release said

Written By
Gloria Methri
Twitter/ANI

Twitter/ANI


In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 14, an official release said. The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.

The state government,however, announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops, grocery shops and vegetable vendors to operate from 7 am to 2 pm. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the COVID-19 management in the Himalayan state.

Cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the director-general of police and other senior officials attended the meeting. The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the month of June. Sikkim has reported 17,111 COVID-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far.

READ | COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

Coronavirus cases spike in Sikkim

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,771 on Saturday as 253 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 268, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 110, followed by South Sikkim (67), West Sikkim (47) and North Sikkim (29). Sikkim now has 4,218 active cases, while 12,049 people have recovered from the disease and 236 others have migrated to other states so far.

READ | Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Sikkim extend lockdown; UP, J-K ease corona curfew

The Himalayan state has tested over 1.3 lakh samples thus far, including 2,655 in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agency)

READ | Congress sets up ad hoc committee for its Sikkim unit
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 6.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND