Sikkim Govt Withdraws COVID-19 Curbs; Permits Inter-state Travel, RT-PCR Not Required

The Sikkim government on Thursday revoked the previously enforced strict COVID-19 curbs, as the cases tend to subside in the state amid widespread vaccination. Providing relief to the people, the Sikkim government has now opened the state borders and permitted interstate travel for all without any restrictions.

The government further withdrew the requirement of producing RT-PCR test reports at the checkpoints for entering the state. Interstate movement has been allowed. Restrictions on the functioning of markets have also been eased, no odd/ even rule for the opening of shops will be imposed now. Pillion riders have been allowed on the two-wheelers. All educational institutes have been allowed to be open.

The CM Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim government had mandated that the fresh orders shall be applicable from February 11 onwards. In a statement issued on Thursday, the following curbs have been withdrawn:

Inter-State mobility of persons and vehicles will be unrestricted. As a result, the obligation for Check Posts to produce RTPCR Negative reports has been removed.

Within the State, there are no restrictions on vehicle mobility.

The odd/even limits, as well as the restrictions on pillion riders, have been removed.

Markets, stores, and other business facilities shall operate normally.

All offices of the State Government, including PSUS, Boards, and Corporations are allowed to operate with 100 per cent attendance.

All educational institutions must follow the recommendations established by the Education Department and the Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

The coronavirus cases have significantly subsided in the state over the past weeks, as the third COVID wave started ebbing across the country. The number of daily infections has been reduced, however, the positivity rate is still a concern for the centre. The Health Ministry on Thursday stated the positivity rate in some states, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala is concerning.

India's COVID-19 situation

India on Thursday reported 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060. With a large number of recoveries in the last twenty-four hours, the active cases now stand at 7,90,789, according to the health ministry’s data. Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry informed that the daily positivity rate in India was 20.75% on January 24, but has now dropped to 4.44%. "It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly," he added