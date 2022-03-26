Sikkim: Indian Army Aviators Conduct Casualty Evacuation Of Troops At 11,000 Ft Altitude

At the Eastern Theatre in Sikkim Sector, Indian Army men demonstrated incredible bravery in difficult terrain at an altitude of 11,000 feet in the severe cold. The Eastern Command of the Indian Army posted a video showing this skill by army personnel on its official Twitter account. The casualty evacuation of Army men using winching on an Advanced Light Helicopter in tough terrain was conducted successfully.

A tweet posted by the Eastern Command on Saturday read, “#EasternCommand #IndianArmy Aviators conducted casualty evacuation of Army Personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 ft in #Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre saving a precious life.”

#WATCH | Indian Army Aviators conducted a casualty evacuation of Army personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 ft in Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre



(Video Courtesy: Eastern Command-Indian Army's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/xy5pjgL9w1 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

In this video, it can be seen how army personnel are using winching on light helicopters to conduct casualty evacuation of army personnel.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mild to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted in the northeast area over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next five days.

Light rainfall likely in several regions of North East

In a press release dated March 26, 2022, the IMD predicted mild to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five days. Meanwhile, from March 26 to 29, scorching conditions may return in isolated areas of Saurashtra-Kutch and over Gujarat Region.

Southwesterly winds likely to prevail from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states

In the first week of next month, areas with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are predicted to spread from Gujarat to western Rajasthan and interior Maharashtra. Some parts of Eastern India, such as Chhattisgarh and Odisha, may witness temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

Strong southwesterly winds are likely to continue to prevail from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels during the next 24 hours.

Fresh Spell of Heat Wave likely from March 27

Heat wave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from March 27, 2022 and will extend gradually eastwards during the subsequent four days. A similar situation is forecast in states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on March 27; over West Rajasthan from March 27-30; over south Haryana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh from March 28 to 30 and over south Uttar Pradesh on March 30, 2022.

Image: ANI