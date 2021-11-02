Sikkim Logs 10 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,994 as 10 more people tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 397, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state had reported five COVID-19 cases on Monday and 22 on Sunday.

Of the 10 new COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim district registered eight cases and West Sikkim two cases.

Sikkim now has 170 active COVID-19, while 31,101 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 326 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate are 2.4 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively.

A total of 2,61,901 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)