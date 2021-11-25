Sikkim Logs 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 32,198

Sikkim reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 16 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,198, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were registered in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 125 active cases and 334 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 31,336 persons have recovered from the disease in Sikkim so far.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 403, as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,69,127 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the bulletin said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 7.3 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.3 per cent.

