Sikkim logs 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Gangtok, Oct 23 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,868 on Saturday as 26 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 394, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by eight in West Sikkim and five in South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 195 active cases, while 30,960 people have recovered from the disease, and 319 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.1 per cent.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 2.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 445 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 5.8 per cent. PTI KDK ACD ACD

