Sikkim logs 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Gangtok, Oct 19 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,783 on Tuesday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 392, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district recorded the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by seven in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 181 active cases, while 30,892 people have recovered from the disease, and 318 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 2.56 lakh samples for COVID-19, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 5 per cent. PTI KDK SBN ACD ACD

