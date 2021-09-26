Sikkim logs 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Gangtok, Sep 25 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,226 on Saturday as 28 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 385, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by eight each in West Sikkim and South Sikkim, and one in North Sikkim, it said.

Sikkim now has 617 active cases, while 29,911 people have recovered from the disease, and 313 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.7 per cent.

The administration has tested over 2.46 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 657 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 4.2 per cent. PTI KDK ACD ACD

