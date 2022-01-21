Sikkim Logs 323 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,421 on Friday as 323 more people tested positive for the infection, 45 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll rose to 419 as two more patients succumbed to the infection.

East Sikkim district recorded the highest number of 243 new cases, followed by 42 in West Sikkim, 31 in South Sikkim and seven in North Sikkim, it said.

Sikkim now has 2,457 active cases, while 33,023 people have recovered from the disease, and 522 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has tested 2,99,001 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 1,223 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 26.4 per cent, while the recovery rate was at 92 per cent, it added.

