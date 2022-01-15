Sikkim logs 369 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

Gangtok, Jan 15 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,399 on Saturday as 369 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll rose to 413 as two more patients succumbed to the infection.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 228, followed by 75 in South Sikkim, 57 in West Sikkim and nine in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 1,726 active cases, while 31,833 people have recovered from the infection, and 427 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has tested 2,91,348 sample tests for COVID-19 to date.

Sikkim's COVID-19 single-day positivity rate stood at 22.3 per cent, while the recovery rate was at 93.7 per cent. PTI KDK SBN ACD ACD

