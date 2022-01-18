Sikkim logs 374 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Gangtok, Jan 18 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,303 on Tuesday as 374 more people tested positive for the infection, 157 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's death toll rose to 415 as two more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

The positivity rate stood at 24 per cent as 1,556 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 248, followed by 71 in West Sikkim, 43 in South Sikkim and 12 in North Sikkim, the bulletin said.

Sikkim now has 2,157 active cases, while 32,271 people have recovered from the disease, and 460 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said, adding that the discharge rate stood at 93 per cent. PTI KDK ACD ACD

