Sikkim logs 39 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 31,451

Gangtok, Sep 30 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,451 on Thursday as 39 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 387 as no fresh fatality was registered. East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by nine in South Sikkim and six in West Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 611 active cases, while 30,137 people have recovered from the disease, and 316 patients have migrated to other states thus far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.8 per cent.

The Himalayan state has tested over 2.49 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 500 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent. PTI KDK SBN ACD ACD

