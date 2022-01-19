Sikkim logs 427 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok, Jan 19 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 427 new COVID-19 infections, which pushed the caseload to 35,730, the health department said in its bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 374 cases.

No fresh fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours with the toll remaining unchanged at 415.

East Sikkim logged 272 new cases, followed by South Sikkim at 75, West at 71 and North Sikkim at nine.

Currently, the Himalayan state has 2,398 active cases. At least 483 COVID-positive people have migrated out of the state, and 32,434 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 2,96,541 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,463 in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 29.2 per cent and the recovery rate at 92 per cent. PTI KDK SBN RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)