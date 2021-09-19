Sikkim Registers 62 New Covid Cases

Sikkim reported 62 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 30,955, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 379 as no fatality due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours.

The state currently has 713 active cases, while 29,556 patients have recovered from coronavirus, the bulletin said.

It said 307 other patients have migrated out.

Of the new cases, 43 were registered in East Sikkim district, followed by 15 in West Sikkim, three in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state tested 686 samples for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests done so far to 2,42,571.

Sikkim's Covid-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 9.2 per cent and 96.4 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

