Sikkim Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 31,677

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 388, with no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five infections each.

The Himalayan state now has 235 active cases, while 30,736 patients have recovered from the disease. Altogether 318 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has tested 2,53,775 samples for coronavirus so far, the bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4.6 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

Sikkim has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100.86 per cent eligible population, including tourists, while 80.28 per cent of people have received both doses.

