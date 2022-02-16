Sikkim reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok, Feb 16 (PTI) Sikkim’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 38,987 on Wednesday with 10 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

The state had reported 20 coronavirus cases and one more fatality on Tuesday.

East Sikkim logged six new cases, followed by three in South Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

The northeastern state now has 249 active cases, while 743 others have migrated to other areas and 37,555 people have recovered from the disease.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 440 as no fatality was reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. PTI KDK MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)