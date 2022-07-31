Sikkim Reports 117 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality; Active Cases At 1,051

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,233 on Sunday as 117 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 472, a health bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 17.09% as 830 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such examinations to 3,61,017.

Sikkim now has 1,051 active cases, while 39,933 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 777 patients have migrated to other states so far.

