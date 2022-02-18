Sikkim reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 39,010

Gangtok, Feb 18 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,010 on Friday with 12 fresh infections, while the death toll remained at 440 with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

East Sikkim logged nine new cases, followed by three in West Sikkim.

The state now has 189 active cases, while 37,637 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Altogether 744 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 3,23,421 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 315 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent, while the recovery ratio was 98.4 per cent. PTI KDK SBN MM MM

