Sikkim reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 32,359

Gangtok, Dec 4 (PTI) Sikkim’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,359 on Saturday with 16 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 405 as two more persons succumbed to the infection at STNM Hospital in the past 24 hours.

Of the 16 new cases, East Sikkim reported 14, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim registered one each.

Sikkim currently has 213 active cases, while 31,400 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 341 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,72,074 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood four per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98.1 per cent. PTI KDK SBN RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)