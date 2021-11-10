Sikkim Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Sikkim in the last 24 hours recorded 16 fresh coronavirus cases, two more than the previous day, that took its infection tally to 32,074, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has also increased to 124 from 122 on Tuesday.

The death toll remained at 400 as no COVID-19 fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

While 333 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states, 31,217 people have recovered from the disease.

East Sikkim registered nine fresh cases followed by South Sikkim (six), and West Sikkim (one).

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 17,855, followed by South Sikkim at 7,056, West Sikkim at 6,159, and North Sikkim at 671.

The state has so far conducted 2,64,233 sample tests for the infection, including 507 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate and the recovery ratio are currently at 3.1 per cent and 98.3 per cent respectively, it said.

