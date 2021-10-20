Sikkim reports 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, one new fatality

Gangtok, Oct 20 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,800 as 17 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 393, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

East Sikkim district reported 11 new cases followed by four in South Sikkim and two in West Sikkim district, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 175 active COVID-19 cases while 30,914 people have recovered from the disease, the report said.

A total of 318 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 3.2 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively. PTI KDK RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)