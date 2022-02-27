Sikkim Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality

Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,064, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 443 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 59 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,817 people have recovered from the disease and 745 have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Sikkim had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

A total of 3,25,547 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 228 samples in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 0.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)