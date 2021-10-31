Sikkim Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,979 on Sunday after 22 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, 12 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll increased to 396 as one more person succumbed to the infection, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 195 active cases, while 325 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether 31,063 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

Over 2,61,343 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 5.4 per cent and 98.1 per cent, respectively, the bulletin said.

