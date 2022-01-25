Sikkim Reports 237 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Sikkim on Tuesday reported 237 fresh coronavirus infections, 122 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh infections raised the tally to 37,333.

The death toll rose to 424 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim logged 146 new cases, followed by 58 in West Sikkim, 22 in South Sikkim, and 11 in North Sikkim.

The daily positivity rate stood at 18.3 per cent, as the fresh infections were detected from a sample of 1,295.

The state now has 2,082 active cases, while 589 others have migrated to other parts of the country, and 34,238 people recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 93.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has tested 303,234 samples for COVID-19 thus far, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)