Sikkim Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Caseload Stands At 417

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,812 as 28 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 476, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate is 12.61%.

The Himalayan state now has 417 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 41,140 people have recovered from the virus while 779 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim tested 222 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,66,636.