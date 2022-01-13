Sikkim Reports 294 New Covid Cases

Sikkim on Thursday reported 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, 28 less than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 33,645 according to a health department bulletin.

The small Himalayan state had on Wednesday registered 322 new cases, a 124 per cent surge in a single day.

The number of active cases is now 1,063, up from 796 on January 12.

Sikkim's death toll remained unchanged at 410 with no fatality being reported in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 31,763 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far while 409 others have migrated out, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim district, of which state capital Gangtok is a part, logged 200 positive cases in the past 24 hours, followed by 45 in West Sikkim, 40 in South Sikkim and nine in North Sikkim.

The state tested 1,646 samples for coronavirus taking the total number of such tests till date to 2,87,947.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate now is 17.8 per cent, up from 17.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The daily recovery rate remained unchanged at 96 per cent.

