Sikkim reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 32,452

Gangtok, Dec 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,452 on Friday, with three new infections reported in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

East Sikkim reported all the new cases.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 406, with no fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim now has 177 active cases, while 31,528 people recovered from the disease. Altogether 341 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,76,104 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 1.09 per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98.2 per cent. PTI KDK SBN NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)