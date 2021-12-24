Sikkim Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32,473, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

East Sikkim district logged all three new cases.

The Himalayan state now has 80 active COVID-19 cases, while 31,643 people have recovered from the disease so far and 341 have migrated to other states, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 409 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 0.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.5 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,78,278 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)