Sikkim reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 31,900

Gangtok, Oct 24 (PTI) Sikkim reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 31,900, a Health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The Himalayan state had reported 26 cases on Saturday, 23 on Friday and 19 on Thursday.

Of the 32 new cases, East Sikkim district registered 23 followed by seven in South Sikkim and two in West Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 200 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,987 have recovered from the disease, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.1 per cent and the positivity rate is 6.4 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 394 as no new fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 319 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,58,496 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it said. PTI KDK RG RG

