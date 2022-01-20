Sikkim reports 368 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Gangtok, Jan 20 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 36,098, while two more fatalities raised the toll to 417, the health department said in its bulletin.

East Sikkim logged 243 positive cases followed by West Sikkim at 68, South at 50 and North at seven.

Currently, the Himalayan state has 2,439 active cases. At least 503 COVID-positive people have migrated out, and 32,739 have recovered from the disease.

As many as 2,97,778 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,237 in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 29.7 per cent and the daily recovery rate at 92 per cent. PTI KDK RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)