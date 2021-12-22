Sikkim Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,469 as four more persons tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 408, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

All four cases were reported from East Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 85 active COVID-19 cases while 31,635 people have recovered from the disease and 341 have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Sikkim has so far tested 2,77,609 samples for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 0.87 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.5 per cent, the bulletin added.

