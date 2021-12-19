Sikkim Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Sikkim recorded four new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, taking the virus tally to 32,461, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district registered three cases, while West Sikkim logged one case in the last 24 hours, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 105 active COVID-19 cases, while 31,609 people have recovered from the disease so far and 341 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 406 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim has so far tested 2,76,705 samples for COVID-19, including 281 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 1.4 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.4 per cent, it added.

