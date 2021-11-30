Sikkim reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

Gangtok, Nov 29 (PTI) Sikkim reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed the tally to 32,233, according to a health department bulletin on Monday.

All five cases were registered in East Sikkim, the bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 403 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The Himalayan state currently has 121 active cases.

As many as 31,369 people have recovered from the disease, while 340 others have migrated out.

A total of 2,70,204 samples have been tested thus far, including 129 in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood 3.9 per cent, and the daily recovery rate at 98.4 per cent, the bulletin added. PTI KDK RMS RMS

