Sikkim Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Fatality Reported

Sikkim reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,097, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim district logged four new cases, while South Sikkim district reported one case. The Himalayan state now has 35 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,873 people have recovered from the disease and 746 others have migrated to other states, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 443 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.8 per cent. Sikkim has so far tested 3,27,342 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

